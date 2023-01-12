You’re Invited to the 12th Annual Pampurr Yourself Purse & Jewelry Auction

Treat yourself to a “Girl’s Night Out”!

The Red Desert Humane Society invites you to a night of fun and philanthropy at their 12th Annual Purse and & Jewelry Auction.

Help us celebrate this special 12th anniversary where everyone is a VIP!

WHEN

January 28th, 2023 : 4:30 – 9:30

WHERE

Holiday Inn Ballroom

$50 All Tickets!
(No tickets at the door.)

EVENT DETAILS

  • Enjoy an Old Chicago catered dinner.
  • Bid on over 250 live and silent auction items.
  • *Cash Bar available all evening!

To reserve a table of 10 call Holly at (307) 350-9182

Individual tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. 👇

