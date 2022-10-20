You’re Invited to the 2022 Spirit of Wyoming Holistic & Metaphysical Expo

Transitions with Tammy, LLC is excited to present the Rock Springs Fall 2022 Spirit of Wyoming Expo.
Metaphysics examines the relationship between mind and matter, and potentiality and actuality.
Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines.
WHEN
October 22nd – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
October 23rd – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
MORE INFORMATION
- Preferred vendors will be on hand to offer merchandise, services, and unique gift items seldom seen elsewhere.
- FREE lectures will be offered hourly throughout the day (scheduling coming soon).
- This is a place for learning, inspiration, empowerment, and growth.
Enjoy
- Psychic Readings
- Reiki
- Shamanic Items
- Massage
- Energy Healing
- Biofeedback Scans
- Herbs
- Remedies
- Crystals
- Stones
- CBD
- Aura Photography
- & more!