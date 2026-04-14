You’re Invited to the 31st Annual Spring Home Show

Bringing Shows to Sweetwater County for over 30 Years!

The 31st Annual Spring Home Show is back at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs from April 17–19, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest community events of the season.

We will have over 120 booths, everything for your Home & Garden, and so much more!! The largest Homeshow is in Southwest Wyoming – sold

out for nearly 30 years!

Come out shop & support our community.

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Just a few of the Sponsors that made the Giveways for our Students possible will be Jenkins Music, Santa Fe Trail, Wild Mustang, Bill Campbell Plumbing, The Park Lounge, Wyoming Raised & Model Signs –

Thanks for supporting local businesses – it makes it possible for us to support our community we live in and love!

WHEN April 17th, 3 PM – 9 PM

April 18th, 10 AM – 6 PM

April 19th, 10 AM – 3 PM WHERE Sweetwater Events Complex

3320 Yellowstone Rd Rock Springs

Free Admission

Student Involvement Giveaway

Local students will have two exciting opportunities to show off their school spirit at this year’s Home Show.

The first giveaway invites students involved in activities like sports, debate, choir, dance, drama, and more to bring their activity-themed yard signs to display. Participants can register on-site for a chance to win $250 in cash, simply by celebrating their involvement.

Seniors will also have their moment to shine during the 2026 Graduate Showcase. Graduating students are encouraged to bring and display their custom Class of 2026 yard signs from any local school. Those who enter will have the chance to win one of two major prizes: a $500 Grand Prize or a $250 Runner-Up Award, recognizing creativity and school pride.

🥫 Community Food Drive

Bring a non-perishable food item and be entered to win part of a $1,000 giveaway ($500 Saturday, $500 Sunday). The more you bring, the better your chances.

With something for everyone—from families and students to homeowners and local shoppers—the Spring Home Show continues to be a standout community event focused on supporting local and giving back.

👉 Make plans to attend, bring your yard signs, and take your shot at winning big.

Food & Drinks

Vendors

There will be 120 booths showcasing landscaping, home décor, maintenance and repair, plumbing, energy and utilities, furniture, art, food and desserts, clothing, home improvement, and much more. For a complete list of vendors, visit HERE.

For more information visit our website or our Facebook page

or

Call Debi at (307)752-5359