You’re Invited to the 9th Annual Pampurr Yourself Purse & Jewelry Auction

Treat yourself to a “Girl’s Night Out”!
The Red Desert Humane Society invites you to a night of fun and philanthropy at their 9th Annual Purse and & Jewelry Auction.
When
January 26th 4:30 – 9:30
Where
Tickets
$30 General Admission
Event Details
Enjoy an Old Chicago catered dinner & dessert.
Bid on over 250 items in the silent auction.
Live Auction includes: Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and more
*Cash Bar available all evening!
