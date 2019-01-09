You’re Invited to the 9th Annual Pampurr Yourself Purse & Jewelry Auction

Treat yourself to a “Girl’s Night Out”!

The Red Desert Humane Society invites you to a night of fun and philanthropy at their 9th Annual Purse and & Jewelry Auction.

When

 January 26th 4:30 – 9:30

Where

Holiday Inn Ballroom

Tickets

$30 General Admission

Tickets are available at: RS Chamber
URA
or Red Desert Humane Society

Event Details

Enjoy an Old Chicago catered dinner & dessert.

Bid on over 250 items in the silent auction.

Live Auction includes: Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke, Michael Kors and more

*Cash Bar available all evening!

