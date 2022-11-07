You’re Invited to the EmFace Fall Friends Festival!

Learn about the incredible technology and services available to you at The Art of integrative Medicine & Wellness‘s EMFACE Fall Friend’s event.

WHEN

November 11, 2022
10am – 6pm

WHERE

The Art of Integrative Medicine & Wellness
116 2nd St.

Event Details

The event is to share this new technology that EmFace offers plus some of the existing devices we currently offer.

  • Emsculpt Neo-melts fat and builds muscle
  • Emtone – treats lax skin and cellulite
  • Emsella – builds the pelvic floor up to help with incontinence and ED

+ highlight some great services within our community.

Enjoy:

  • 3 live demos of EmFace at noon, 2pm and 5:30pm
  • Dr. Long with Physician Aesthetics doing Botox and filler
  • Foot Zoning and Detox by Energy Connections
  • Escape Day Spa
  • Food and beverages from Coal Train Coffee Depot
  • Drawing and Prizes
  • Juice+ Organic Vitamins

See You There!

