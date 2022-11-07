You’re Invited to the EmFace Fall Friends Festival!

Learn about the incredible technology and services available to you at The Art of integrative Medicine & Wellness‘s EMFACE Fall Friend’s event.
WHEN
November 11, 2022
10am – 6pm
WHERE
Event Details
The event is to share this new technology that EmFace offers plus some of the existing devices we currently offer.
- Emsculpt Neo-melts fat and builds muscle
- Emtone – treats lax skin and cellulite
- Emsella – builds the pelvic floor up to help with incontinence and ED
+ highlight some great services within our community.
Enjoy:
- 3 live demos of EmFace at noon, 2pm and 5:30pm
- Dr. Long with Physician Aesthetics doing Botox and filler
- Foot Zoning and Detox by Energy Connections
- Escape Day Spa
- Food and beverages from Coal Train Coffee Depot
- Drawing and Prizes
- Juice+ Organic Vitamins
See You There!