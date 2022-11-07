You’re Invited to the EmFace Fall Friends Festival!

Learn about the incredible technology and services available to you at The Art of integrative Medicine & Wellness‘s EMFACE Fall Friend’s event.

WHEN November 11, 2022

10am – 6pm WHERE The Art of Integrative Medicine & Wellness

116 2nd St.

Event Details

The event is to share this new technology that EmFace offers plus some of the existing devices we currently offer.

Emsculp t Neo-melts fat and builds muscle

t Neo-melts fat and builds muscle Emtone – treats lax skin and cellulite

– treats lax skin and cellulite Emsella – builds the pelvic floor up to help with incontinence and ED

+ highlight some great services within our community.

Enjoy:

3 live demos of EmFace at noon, 2pm and 5:30pm

Dr. Long with Physician Aesthetics doing Botox and filler

Foot Zoning and Detox by Energy Connections

Escape Day Spa

Food and beverages from Coal Train Coffee Depot

Drawing and Prizes

Juice+ Organic Vitamins

See You There!