You’re Invited to the Face the Summer Party!

Join us for the Face the Summer Party on May 12th!

Come join Physician’s Aesthetics and The Art of Integrative Medicine and Wellness as they team up to host a party along with other local businesses. Together, they will bring you some of the best ways to rejuvenate and restore your youthful appearance and prepare for those warmer days ahead. 

WHEN

Friday, May 12th
3 PM – 8 PM

WHERE

116 2nd Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901

HOW WE ARE CELEBRATING

  • Learn about the new state of the art EM Face (noninvasive facial contouring)
  • Exclusive giveaways from Botox, Skin Pen, Juvederm, and Skin Medica
  • Other giveaways and door prizes
  • All Mothers receive an additional 30% SkinMedica products and a special gift

Call 307-371-4415 to reserve your exclusive party price for a Botox treatment.
The more that sign up, the cheaper the price — for everyone!
Sign up with Allē rewards and get an additional $50.00 off your treatment

*All treatments are administered by licensed physicians

