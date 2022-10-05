You’re Invited to the Greenfield Environmental Solutions Job Fair

Greenfield Environmental Solution is expanding their Plugging & Abandonment operations in Rock Springs and we are hiring!

Supervisor & entry level available.

WHEN Thursday, October 20, 2022

WHEN Thursday, October 20, 2022

8am to 5pm WHERE 348 Turret Dr.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Hiring for Workover Rigs, Cement, Wireline, and Winch Trucks

✓ Competitive Pay

✓ Excellent Benefits

✓ Join a Growing Company

✓ Local & Traveling roles

Join us for Snacks & Door Prizes, including a

drawing for a $250 Home Depot Gift Card.

CONTACT

Website: www.GreenfieldESG.com

Email: HR@greenfieldESG.com

ABOUT US

Greenfield’s experienced management team and unparalleled operations team brings more than a hundred years of combined experience at blue-chip oilfield service and energy companies, with the goal of providing the highest degree of expertise, operating standards, and professionalism to energy infrastructure decommissioning.

Leveraging their decades of energy experience, the team has engineered best-in-class efficiencies into the P&A process, fortified with comprehensive health and safety measures and protocols. Our comprehensive solution for P&A services of orphaned and abandoned wells materially reduces fugitive emissions and helps commercial operators, as well as state, local and federal agencies meet rapidly increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands.