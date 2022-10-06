You’re Invited to the Red Desert Humane Society’s ‘Pawsablanca’ Fur Ball Event

The Red Desert Humane Society formally invites you to attend the 2022 Pawsablanca Fur Ball event on October 22, 2022 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs.

Enjoy an elegant night of fun for a great cause!

Doors open at 5PM
Period attire is encouraged.

TICKETS

Individual tickets are available for $50 each at
the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Reserved tables are available:
$500 for a table of 10

Call Holly at (307) 350-9182 to reserve.

MORE DETAILS

Enjoy a fun-filled night including:

  • Dinner
  • Cash Bar
  • Music
  • Live & Silent Auctions!

WE’LL SEE YOU THERE!

