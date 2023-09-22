You’re Invited to The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2023 Holistic & Metaphysical Expo 

Head out to the Sweetwater Events Complex this weekend and find something for everyone at The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2023 Holistic & Metaphysical Expo!
Saturday, September 23rd
10am – 6pm
Sunday, September 24th
10am – 4pm
$5 to enter
10 & under are FREE
This eclectic event is set to include:
- Psychic Readings
- Reiki
- Shamanic Items
- Massage
- Energy Healing
- Biofeedback Scans
- Herbs, Remedies
- Crystals
- Stones
- Aura Photography
other healing modalities and so much more!
Visit us online to see vendor previews and learn more: