You’re Invited to The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2023 Holistic & Metaphysical Expo 

Head out to the Sweetwater Events Complex this weekend and find something for everyone at The Spirit of Wyoming Fall 2023 Holistic & Metaphysical Expo!

Saturday, September 23rd
10am – 6pm 

Sunday, September 24th 
10am – 4pm

$5 to enter
10 & under are FREE

This eclectic event is set to include:

  • Psychic Readings
  • Reiki
  • Shamanic Items
  • Massage
  • Energy Healing
  • Biofeedback Scans
  • Herbs, Remedies
  • Crystals
  • Stones
  • Aura Photography

other healing modalities and so much more!

Visit us online to see vendor previews and learn more:

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

WEBSITE

