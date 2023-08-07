You’re Invited to Western Wyoming Family Planning’s Women’s Health Event

Did you know you can reduce your risk of Cervical Cancer with regular pap tests?

Join Western Wyoming Family Planning for their Women’s Health Event – a day dedicated to caring for women.

Call to Schedule Your Cervical Screening
Before The Event (307) 362-6813

Mini Massages

Refreshments

Giveaways

WHEN

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
8 AM-5 PM

WHERE

333 Broadway St #120
in Rock Springs

NO INSURANCE? NOT A PROBLEM!

Are you currently uninsured or under-insured? We can help you get your screening at no cost to you! We can also help you get to your appointment!

Email us at sdupape@sweetwatermemorial.com

STAY CLEAR. GET SCREENED.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

