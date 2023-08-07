You’re Invited to Western Wyoming Family Planning’s Women’s Health Event

Did you know you can reduce your risk of Cervical Cancer with regular pap tests?

Join Western Wyoming Family Planning for their Women’s Health Event – a day dedicated to caring for women.

Call to Schedule Your Cervical Screening

Before The Event (307) 362-6813

Mini Massages Advertisement - Story continues below... Refreshments Giveaways

WHEN SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

8 AM-5 PM WHERE 333 Broadway St #120

in Rock Springs

NO INSURANCE? NOT A PROBLEM!

Are you currently uninsured or under-insured? We can help you get your screening at no cost to you! We can also help you get to your appointment!

Email us at sdupape@sweetwatermemorial.com

STAY CLEAR. GET SCREENED.