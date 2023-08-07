You’re Invited to Wyoming Cancer Resource Services’ Women’s Health Event

Did you know you can reduce your risk of Cervical Cancer with regular pap tests?
Join Western Wyoming Family Planning for their Women’s Health Event – a day dedicated to caring for women.
Call to Schedule Your Cervical Screening
Before The Event (307) 362-6813
Mini Massages
Refreshments
Giveaways
WHEN
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
8 AM-5 PM
NO INSURANCE? NOT A PROBLEM!
Are you currently uninsured or under-insured? We can help you get your screening at no cost to you! We can also help you get to your appointment!
Email us at sdupape@sweetwatermemorial.com
STAY CLEAR. GET SCREENED.