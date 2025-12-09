Youth Movement Guides Rock Springs Lady Tigers Into Season

ROCK SPRINGS — With a young roster and an emphasis on growth, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers enter the 2025–26 basketball season focused on development, effort and building a foundation for the future.

Head coach Mike Swenson said the expectations are rooted less in immediate results and more in daily progress.

“We are looking to be competitive, accountable, and have steady improvement,” Swenson said. “With a roster of 11 freshmen, 10 sophomores, and 7 juniors, we look to build a strong foundation, compete every night, and grow into a group that can challenge for conference wins by mid-season. The focus is on playing hard, working together, and raising the standard of effort in everything they do.”

Rock Springs is coming off a 3-18 season last winter, finishing 0-6 in its quadrant. This year’s team, however, brings renewed energy in the gym during preseason workouts.

“Preseason training has been energetic and consistent,” Swenson said. “The coaching staff has emphasized conditioning, defensive fundamentals, and skill development, and the players have responded with effort and enthusiasm. The group shows up ready and has embraced the pace and physicality expected at the high school level.”

That pace will be a defining feature of the Lady Tigers’ identity this season.

“This team aims to play with a fast, disruptive identity looking at pushing the ball in transition, applying ball pressure defensively, and using their youth and depth to wear opponents down,” Swenson said. “Offensively, the focus will be on ball movement and attacking the paint, while defensively the team wants to establish itself as tough, active, and hard-nosed.”

The coaching staff spent the offseason laying that groundwork.

“Offseason work centered around skill development (ball-handling, finishing, shooting consistency), defensive fundamentals (closeouts, footwork, communication), and strength and conditioning to prepare players physically for varsity competition,” Swenson said.

With a large group of underclassmen stepping into varsity roles, patience and teaching have been key during the transition.

“The freshmen and new sophomores are adjusting,” Swenson said. “They are learning the terminology, pace, and expectations while showing a willingness to ask questions and learn. Their effort level is consistently high, and many are already contributing with energy, rebounding, and defensive hustle. The older players have done a great job helping guide them through the transition.”

Early-season tests should provide a barometer for growth.

“Early matchups against strong, well-coached programs at the Get Tuff Tournament in Evanston will give us a clear picture of where we stand,” Swenson said.

Leadership has emerged from within the program despite the team’s youth.

“Leadership is coming from several returning juniors and confident sophomores who understand the system,” Swenson said. “These players help set the tone in practice, communicate during drills, and show the younger athletes what varsity expectations look like.”

As the season approaches, Swenson emphasized effort and pride as the standard for the Lady Tigers.

“They are committed to representing the school with pride and effort every night,” he said. “While young, they bring excitement, energy, and a willingness to improve every day. Fans will see a team that plays together, competes with heart, and continues building a strong future for Lady Tigers basketball.”