Youth of All Ages Invited to the Huck Finn Fishing Derby Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department will host the annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby from 9 am to noon this Saturday at the pond located at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex north of Rock Springs.

Registration opens at 8:30 am for this free event with fishing to begin at 9 am and lasting until noon. The derby is open to children ages 3 to 12, with two age divisions. All participants should be accompanied by an adult.

“Prizes will be awarded for different categories such as the biggest fish, longest fish and more,” said JJ Syvrud, Superintendent of Civic Center Programs. “A casting contest will also take place during the derby.”