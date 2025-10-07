Yvonne Denise McKeever (January 16, 1954 – October 5, 2025)

Yvonne Denise McKeever, 71, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on October 5, 2025. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 45 years.

She was born on January 16, 1954 in Clinton, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Leila Stanley.

Yvonne graduated high school in Farmington, Illinois with the class of 1972.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Mario John McKeever in Farmington on September 2, 1972. They spent 52 years happily married.

Yvonne worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 22 years until her retirement in 2012.

She enjoyed spending her time with family and really cherished her time with granddogs Arlo, Buck, Winston, Ruger, Lady, Ellie, Charlie, and Clover.

Survivors include her husband Mario McKeever Sr. of Rock Springs; sons Mario John McKeever Jr. and fiancé Tara of Reliance, Matthew James McKeever and his longtime partner, Jean of Rock Springs; brother Randall Stanley of Illinois; grandchildren Dominick McKeever and wife Lisa, Kai McKeever and fiancé Marissa; as well as several loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Leila; brothers Gerald Stanley, Carl Stanley Jr., Kevin Stanley; sisters Karen Loveland, Deborah Stanley.

Cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.