Yvonne Doris Quintal (August 21, 1936 – July 9, 2025)

Yvonne Doris Quintal passed away July 9, 2025, in Cheyenne, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 21, 1936, in Douglas, to Glen and Wanda (Brow) Collins. Yvonne was born at home in a tiny house and brought into the world by her grandmothers, Lillian Brow and Annie Collins.

She was born during the Great Depression. Her family moved to Oregon where her two sisters, Darlene and Patricia, were born. The family then moved back to Lander, where her brother, Glen Collins, was born. Yvonne graduated from high school in Lander.

Yvonne married Jack Zimmerman and they had four children, Wanda Ann, Debbie, Greg, and Robin. After their divorce, she moved to Casper, where she met and soon married Ronald Quintal. They moved to Cheyenne, where Michael was born.

From Cheyenne, they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where they lived for 10 years. In 1974 they moved to Green River, where they soon became the owners of the Log Inn Supper Club. They owned and ran the Log Inn for about 15 years. They met many of their lifetime friends while living in Green River. After retiring, they moved to Arizona and then ended up back in Cheyenne.

Yvonne was a hard worker all her life. From an early age, she began working in the restaurant business. She loved to cater parties and was always the first to volunteer to help with any gatherings. She worked for the State of Wyoming and was a tour guide at the Historic Governor’s Mansion. She loved ushering at the Cheyenne Civic Center and Cheyenne Frontier Days.

One of her favorite things to do when not working was playing cards, whether a friendly game of poker or cards with the family around the table until the very end. She was passionate about playing Bridge and was very accomplished. She met several of her best friends playing Bridge. She traveled around the United States playing in tournaments.

A big part of her life was loving to travel. She was fortunate to travel internationally and especially loved London. She enjoyed exploring with family and friends or anyone that would go with her. She was adventurous in travel as well – she worked at Yellowstone National Park for a summer. She worked as an international courier taking packages to several countries such as Malaysia.

Yvonne will be lovingly remembered by her children Wanda Ann (Zimmerman) Olsen, Michael (Kim) Quintal, Rae (DeWayne Cole) Neisen, as well as her grandchildren and siblings. Grandchildren: Jamie (Amber) Olsen, Deena (Darin) Sorensen, Dustin (Dana) Olsen, Kyle (Megan) Quintal, Cody (Ali) Quintal, Kayla (Zach Parrish) Quintal. 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Siblings: Patricia (Jay) Camillo and Glen (Charolett) Collins. She will also be remembered by her nieces and nephews as well as other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald Quintal, her children Debbie, Greg and Robin Zimmerman, son-in-law David (Oly) Olsen, and her sister Darlene (Collins) VanValkenberg.