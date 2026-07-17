YWCA Celebrates 50 years in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS — KUGR isn’t the only organization celebrating its golden anniversary this year – The YWCA is also celebrating 50 years in Sweetwater County.

The organization is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration July 23 from 4-7 p.m. at 1035 Jackson Street in Rock Springs.

While the milestone itself is an achievement, the organization admits 2026 has been a challenging year following the closure of its childcare program in June.

“This 50th anniversary has reminded us of all the different programs YWCA has offered over the years,” volunteer Melinda Baas said. “Some programs have run for a time and ended. But each program has benefited the community in different ways and inspired other opportunities.”

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The YWCA started in Sweetwater County in September 1976, beginning as a group of 15 volunteers who met at the civic center building in Rock Springs. The group used the organization’s basic mission of eliminating racism and empowering women and looked at what community needs could be met with the new organization.

YWCA staffers recently reconnected with two women who were part of the organization’s early efforts. Lisa Smith and Linda Morgan visited the area last year and spent time looking at old photos and records while telling stories about how the YWCA started. The first program was its childcare program because of a lack in childcare offerings in the area. The two also helped get grant funding to start the crisis line and emergency shelter and worked to help create a statewide coalition. They lobbied to establish a statewide office to address domestic violence and sexual assault. Those efforts continue at the YWCA’s Victims Advocacy Center.

The YWCA has offered many programs over the years, including Y-Teens, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Family Justice Center. It has also supported initiatives like “Get Out the Vote” and the census.