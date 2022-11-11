YWCA Festival of Trees Kicks off November 21 at Commerce Bank

ROCK SPRINGS — YWCA Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank will kick off the Holiday Season once again beginning on November 21.

“We are excited to share this year’s trees and auction items and hope we have a good turn out from our community,” said YWCA Development Director Kayla Mannikko.

The event will consist of a silent auction full of Holiday Décor baskets, wreaths, and small table top trees. There will then be a live auction for full sized trees that are uniquely decorated.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Top bidder on the trees willl be assisted in loading the tree up to take home for the holiday season, Mannikko said.

She added that there is something for every household at this auction.

“There are full size trees for those looking for a change this Christmas, not to mention a tree that is fully decorated for you to just place in your home!” said Mannikko. “We are encouraging business owners to consider bidding on a tree for their office or even to raffle off at a holiday party.”

Other items for auction include:

Kids’ baskets

Holiday decor

Gift baskets



To take a look at silent auction items, go to www.aesbid.org/ywcatree22. This link will not be active until November 21, or just come down and take a look in person.

The event is scheduled for November 21- December 1 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Participants will be setting up trees starting November 14 through the 16. This will allow the public almost two weeks to

view trees and vote for their favorite one.

Photos with Santa will also take place on November 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Commerce Bank.

“He will be visiting our event at Commerce Bank this day and would love to visit with children and pets who’d like to see him,” Mannikko said. “Your support of YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services.”

YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages in their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the

community, and advocate serves to victims of many forms of violence including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizen throughout the County.

“We encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy this Holiday season but don’t forget to help spread a little holiday cheer,” said Mannikko. “Mark your calendar to come down to Commerce Bank on December 1 at 6 p.m. for the main event night!”