YWCA of Sweetwater County Receives United Way Funding to Support Services

SWEETWATER COUNTY — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2020-2021 year. Funding will support services through the YWCA Center for Families and Children office and through YWCA Financial Empowerment services.

United Way of Southwest Wyoming works to advance the common good by focusing on education, health and basic needs. The primary goal of the United Way of Southwest Wyoming is to create sustainable and measurable results to improve lives through collaborative leadership and address critical community issues.

YWCA Center for Families and Children (CFC), located at 2620 Commercial Way Suite 5 in Rock Springs provides advocacy, support and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence including: domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking and stalking.

YWCA has an emergency shelter that is available for victims and their family as well as a 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates. In 2019, YWCA CFC provided 13,572 services to 357 individuals, 1,187 shelter nights to 74 adults and 50 children, and answered 1,299 crisis line calls and participated in 15 Child Advocacy Team forensic interviews.

YWCA Financial Empowerment offers basic financial education classes free to the community. Classes include budgeting, financial resources and tools necessary to be fiscally responsible. Each class specifically tailored to fit the participants in the class. Scheduling is flexible and there is no charge. Classes can be for a group, couples or one-on-one.

The 2019/2020 fiscal year provided financial education to 132 individuals. These participants include individual clients, group classes as well as group presentations to youth and business in our community.

YWCA appreciates the support from United Way Southwest Wyoming and all they achieve throughout the community. Employees of the organization work hard on the United Way campaign each year with the goal of 100 percent donation participation from all YWCA employees.

“Our goal, much like United Way’s is to create long-lasting changes,” said YWCA Executive Director, Melinda Baas. “We are grateful United Way continues to support the services we offer at YWCA.”

Sweetwater County Center for Families and Children can be contacted at 307-382-3124 and Financial Empowerment program at 307-352-6635.