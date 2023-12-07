YWCA Receives United Way Funding

ROCK SPRINGS – The YWCA of Sweetwater County received a $49,600 grant from the United Way of Southwest Wyoming. The grant will fund the YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services, along with its financial education classes during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The services are offered free of charge.

YWCA’s Center for Families and Children, located at 2620 Commercial Way Suite No. 5 in Rock Springs, provides advocacy, support, and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence. YWCA has an emergency shelter that is available for victims and their family as well as a 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates. Annually, YWCA answers approximately 1,192 crisis calls and provides a variety of advocacy services to more than 300 clients

.YWCA Financial Empowerment offers basic financial education classes free to the community. Classes include budgeting, financial resources and tools necessary to be fiscally responsible. Each class is specifically tailored to fit the participants in the class. Scheduling is flexible as well. Classes can be for a group, couples or one-on-one. YWCA provides financial education to more than 200 people each year. These participants include individual clients, group classes as well as group presentations to youth and businesses in our community.

The YWCA says it appreciates the continued support from United Way Southwest Wyoming. Employees and volunteers within the organization work hard on the United Way campaign each year with the goal of 100% donation participation from all YWCA employees and board members.

YWCA Center for Families and Children can be contacted at 307-382-3124 and Financial Empowerment program at 307-352-6635.