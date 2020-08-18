YWCA Students and Staff in Quarantine Due to Positive COVID-19 Case at Childcare Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY — YWCA of Sweetwater County understands the importance of childcare in our current dual crisis of a pandemic and economic crisis. For this reason, the organization has followed all requirements of the Governor and Department of Family Services. Even though all requirements were followed YWCA did learn this past weekend that a case of COVID-19 Coronavirus was detected at the childcare center’s Early Care building.

At this stage it is believed to be only a single case and the person is quarantining at home. YWCA was contacted by the Department of Health as part of contact tracing and worked closely with them to determine the extent of possible exposure. It was determined, out of an abundance of caution, to close two classrooms in the Early Care and quarantine those students and teachers connected to those rooms. The other classroom in the building and the Learning Center classrooms were not affected at this time.

The classrooms will remain in quarantine for 14-days and YWCA and Department of Health will continue to monitor their health and wellbeing. All remaining YWCA classrooms will continue to monitor staff and children for any signs of concern. All parents/caregivers were notified this weekend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

YWCA has arranged for an outside agency to do a thorough cleaning of both buildings in addition to the daily cleaning being done by YWCA childcare staff. Administrative staff and the public entering the building will continue to be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Parents will continue to be asked not to enter the classrooms in order to stay six feet from any child not a part of their household. Handwashing/temperature taking of staff and repeated handwashing for children will continue to be a daily requirement.

“We appreciate the public’s support of YWCA and all its programs during this difficult time,” said Executive Director, Melinda Baas. “We know how much our parents rely on our Center to care for their children while they are working, and we appreciate them working with us as we struggle to deal with this pandemic.”

YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault services have not been affected by this specific situation and continue to operate out of the Center for Families and Children building at 2620 Commercial Way. The Crisis Line (352-1030) is still available 24/7 to anyone who needs assistance.

For further updates, please follow us on Facebook or call 307-352-6635.