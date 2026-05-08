YWCA to Kill Childcare Program in June

ROCK SPRINGS — The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s childcare program will be no more.

The organization announced it will close the program June 5, citing a decline in enrollment and inconsistent funding.

The YWCA’s Board of Directors issued a statement saying the group has “done everything possible” to sustain the program. A followup statement from the board said the group explored other funding sources and adjustments, but determined that keeping the program open in a way that would be sustainable for families and staff was impossible. No other YWCA programs are at risk of closure.

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“However, the reality for many nonprofit organizations is that funding uncertainties are always a challenge, and organizations must continually adapt to changing community needs and available resources,” Rosa Reyna-Pugh, a YWCA board member wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW.

She also wrote the decision doesn’t reflect a belief that childcare is unimportant.

“Quality child care remains essential for working families and the strength of our community. The closure reflects the difficult reality that the YWCA can no longer sustainably operate this specific program under current conditions,” Reyna-Pugh wrote.

The board said it recognizes the need is not what it used to be and the organization needs to transition and meet current community needs. The board says it recognizes the change represents a difficult transition for families and that the YWCA continues its commitment to its mission through its Victims Advocacy Center.