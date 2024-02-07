Zachary Robert McQuillan (July 3, 1990 – February 2, 2024)

Zachary Robert McQuillan, 33, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Boyce, Louisiana for six years.

He was born on July 3, 1990 in Rock Springs; the son of Bay Michael McQuillan and Cyndi Lee Clayton.

Zachary attended schools in Rock Springs.

He married Jesse George April 1, 2014 in Pineville, Louisiana and had two children from this union; they later divorced.

Zachary held very physical jobs. He worked for Jonah Energy for one year as a lease operator; performed maintenance duties at the Sweetwater County Events Complex; operated a forklift for Boise Cascade; was a roustabout at WyuTex Energy; as well as a concrete finisher for R.C.I.

He enjoyed spending quality time with family at the cabin. Zachary loved hunting, fishing, and everything about the outdoors. Countless memories were made going on Razor rides with his brother Tanner, kicking back with a few cold Budweisers and reminiscing about their dad, Mike. He was a die hard Denver Broncos and Boomer Sooner Fan. Most of all, he loved to watch his children play sports and spending time with each and every one of them. His children were his world.

Survivors include his mother, Cyndi McQuillan of Reliance, Wyoming; two sons, Kaison Dean Buck McQuillan of Green River, Wyoming; Axyl William McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Kassidee Mykal McQuillan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kaidence Randi McQuillan of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Trey Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tanner McQuillan of Cora, Wyoming; one bonus sister; Danielle Davidson Bolen and husband Court of West Jordan, Utah; maternal grandparents, Robert and Myra Clayton of Casa Grande, Arizona; two aunts, Raelynn Larsen and husband Steve of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jolene Endres of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two nephews, Bryxton McQuillan; Carter McQuillan; several cousins and two best friends, Josh Eikanger and wife Jaysha of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Josh Hemker and wife Kayla of Rock Springs, Wyoming;

He was preceded in death by his father, Bay Michael McQuillan; paternal grandparents, William “Bay” and June McQuillan; great-grandparents, Elmer and Bertha Wenger and Robert and Dorothy Clayton; one uncle Bill “Billy” McQuillan; one cousin Erin Endres and one furry friend, his boxer, Ruger.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.