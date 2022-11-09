Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock (January 12, 1999 – October 31, 2022)

Zakhary Thomas Howard Kaler-Matlock, 23, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY.

He was born January 12, 1999 in Rock Springs, WY, the only son of Cynthia Kaler and Rich Matlock.

Zak, attended schools in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2017. Zak, was currently attending Western Wyoming Community College and preparing to graduate with an Associate of Science Degree in Radiology. Zak, intended to continue his college education and earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Radiology.

Zak, began working at Smith’s Food and Drug Store in 2015, first as a bagger, and then as a cashier. He took pride in his job, and was recognized for being a dedicated employee, who was well-liked by co-workers and customers.

Zak, is survived by his mother Cynthia Kaler and step-father Brian Aragon of Rock Springs, father Rich Matlock of Rock Springs, sister Emmaleigh Kaler and partner Jordan of Rock Springs, step-sisters Kayla Boyd and husband Jamon of Rock Springs, Emily Freeman and husband William of Rock Springs, step-brother Damion Aragon and partner Allison of Rock Springs, maternal grandfather Howard Kaler of Bremen, ME, paternal grandparents Donald and Dorothy Matlock of Rock Springs, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will also be greatly missed by his close friends “The Boys” Jordan, Sean, and Tyson, his girlfriend Rylee, and his work family at Smith’s.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sarah Kaler, paternal great-grandparents Donald and Jeanette Matlock, maternal great-grandparents Joe and Virginia Ingleby.

Zak, was a loving son, grandson, and brother, who was taken from us too soon.

Zak, will always be remembered for being very much a gentleman, his intelligence, and gentle manner. Those of us that were fortunate enough to know Zak, will never forget him.

Zak enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and girlfriend. He also enjoyed spending time at home with his dog Astro, and cat Josie.

Zak, was a loyal Denver Bronco fan who always cheered for his team, no matter the odds. He proudly displayed a large Bronco collection of signs, posters, and memorabilia in his room.

Zak’s, hobbies included: building his own PC, online gaming, video games, Pokémon Go, and participating in Pokémon events in Salt Lake, Denver, Seattle, with his sister (Emmaleigh) and their friends. Other interests included: history, true-crime documentaries, medical/urban legend pod casts, board games/card games with friends, music, Marvel movies (Ironman favorite character), and silly English Bulldogs.

Zak, discovered his passion for the medical field as a high school student when he enrolled in the Rock Springs High School Occupations Career Academy (HOCA). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the program that sparked his interest in radiology: The Rock Springs High School Occupations Career Academy (HOCA) C/O Sweetwater County School District #1 P.O. Box 1089 Rock Springs WY, 82901.

The family would like to thank Smith’s (Zak’s work family) for the care and support they have shown to Zak’s family and friends, as well as Rock Springs First Responders.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. To honor and celebrate, Zak, the family is requesting that those attending his “Celebration of Life” service, wear casual attire; hoodies, t-shirt, jeans, etc.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com