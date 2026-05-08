Zander Duane Bowlin (June 20, 2007 - April 25, 2026).

Zander Duane Bowlin, 18, was born on June 20, 2007, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and passed away on April 25, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Though born in Wyoming, Zander spent most of his life in Arkansas, where he built the friendships, memories, and connections that would leave a lasting mark on so many people. Two years ago, he moved back to Wyoming, where he quickly forged many more lasting friendships and continued leaving an impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. To know Zander was to know kindness, laughter, loyalty, and love without limits.

Zander was preceded in death by his beloved older brother, Christian, who passed away nearly ten years ago. The bond between the two brothers was one that could never be broken, and those who knew Zander knew he carried the loss of Christian deeply in his heart every day. While his family’s hearts ache from this unimaginable loss, there is comfort in knowing Zander is now reunited with his big brother once again — undoubtedly wrapped in one of those unforgettable bear hugs he was so famous for giving.

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He is survived by his loving parents, Mickey and Sonjia Bowlin; his younger sister, Talya; several grandparents; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and countless friends who became family along the way. He was also preceded in death by several extended family members.

Zander never met a stranger. He had a way of making people feel seen, welcomed, and important from the moment they met him. He was funny, goofy, and often the life of the party, always making sure everyone around him was smiling, laughing, and included. He was wise beyond his years and carried a compassion that many spend a lifetime trying to learn.

More than anything, Zander loved his family. Some of his favorite memories were spent outdoors — fishing, riding four wheelers, and exploring new trails with the people he loved most. Family adventures often included loading up a cooler full of food, firing up the barbecue, and finding a cold mountain swimming hole where they could spend the day together. Those moments meant everything to him.

Zander also had a heart for helping others. He owned his own lawn mowing business and often mowed lawns for elderly or disabled individuals for little to no money simply because he knew they needed help. But his generosity didn’t stop there. Zander quietly helped people whenever he saw a need — paying rent for a struggling single mother, buying diapers for a young family, helping friends keep their electricity on or pay phone bills, providing groceries to those who were struggling, and spoiling his friends’ children with thoughtful birthday gifts.

He was the kind of person people leaned on in their darkest moments. Since his passing, many have shared stories of how Zander’s kindness, compassion, and unwavering presence helped save their lives. He showed up for people when they needed someone most. He carried others through their pain, even while silently carrying his own.

Zander was deeply loved by many and will be remembered for the enormous heart he gave so freely to the world around him. His memory will live on in every trail explored, every fishing trip taken, every act of kindness extended to someone in need, and every tight bear hug shared between loved ones.

The name Zander, of Greek origin, means “Defender of Man” — a meaning he lived out every single day of his life.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has offered thoughts, prayers, love, support, meals, and donations during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness, generosity, and compassion have brought comfort and strength to the family and will never be forgotten.