Zanetti Seeks Election to Senate District 12

ROCK SPRINGS – A Wyoming Democrat and former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives is seeking election for the Senate District 12 seat in the Wyoming Legislature.

Kenilynn S. Zanetti believes in public service, being one of the original founders of the local YWCA and has served on the Sweetwater County Foundation Board and the Big Sandy Conservation District Board, now known as the Sweetwater County District. Zanetti served six years in the Wyoming House, serving on several committees, such as the Select Finance; Select Water; Labor, Health and Social Services and the Agriculture, Public Lands and Water Resource Committees.

Zanetti is a hunter who supports public land use and protecting wildlife migratory paths. She is concerned about funding to the state’s hospital and medical providers and supports Medicaid expansion in Wyoming, which she views will bring financial support to hospitals.

Zanetti opposes overreaching legislative control, supporting minimal government oversight into residents’ personal lives – allowing for individual rights and choices concerning medical decisions, especially the right to abortion.

Additionally, she strongly supports public funds going to public schools, not private entities.

Zanetti is a part of four generations living in Sweetwater County. She is the owner and manager of Pioneer Rentals. She is a graduate of Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming. She views herself as a hard-working patriot and wants to support policies to help the state’s working middle class residents. She also is committed to strengthening and keeping Wyoming’s way of life strong.