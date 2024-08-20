Zephyr Grey Live at Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern

Zephyr Grey, the highly acclaimed singer-songwriter, will grace the stage of Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern for an unforgettable live performance.

WHEN

August 24th
8 PM to 11 PM

WHERE

Johnny Mac’s
2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

The intimate setting of Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern provides the perfect backdrop for Zephyr Grey’s intimate performance. The tavern’s warm ambiance and welcoming atmosphere create an environment where artists and audiences can come together and share in a truly special musical encounter.

Zephyr Grey’s live performance promises to be an enchanting evening filled with unforgettable music and heartfelt storytelling. Be there to experience the magic of Zephyr Grey’s artistry and create memories that will last a lifetime.

