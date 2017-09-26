David Fred Hyer (September 2, 1951 - September 22, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — David Fred Hyer, 66, passed away Friday, September 22, 2017, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mr. Hyer was born on September 2, 1951, the son of Fred K. Hyer and Leta L. White.

He attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho and was a 1969 graduate of the Bonneville High School. Mr. Hyer also attended Idaho State University and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Mr. Hyer worked as a maintenance worker for the Green River Recreation Center in Green River, Wyoming.

He was a 4th-grade teacher in Blackfoot, Idaho, a deputy for the Sheriff’s Office in Bingham County, Idaho, and was a Patrol Sargent for the Green River Police Department and later retired in 2004. Mr. Hyer was also a Ham Radio Operator for the Sweetwater County Amateur Radio Club.

Mr. Hyer enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, hunting, fishing, walking his dogs, and enjoyed being a Papa. He was also the first Wyoming DARE officer and received a Medal of Valor in 1996.

Survivors include his former spouse Mary Hyer of Green River, Wyoming, one son; Kenneth Hyer and wife Stephanie of Las Vegas, Nevada, three daughters; Heather Heider and husband Joshua of Pocatello, Idaho, Jennifer Hardman and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Katie Rodgers of Green River, Wyoming, two sisters; Mary Welsh and husband Barry of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Anita Derrick of St. Helens, Oregon, nine grandchildren; Isaac Heider, Alec Heider, Ava Hyer, Emma Hyer, Jade Haselhuhn, Teal Haselhuhn, Holly Haselhuhn, Marissa Rodgers, Caleb Rodgers, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017, and the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Dr., Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral services.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in his memory to the DARE Program, www.dare.org/donate/.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.