Be On The Lookout For Gerald Michael Bullinger

TETON COUNTY — Authorities in Teton County are hunting for Gerald Michael Bullinger after his vehicle was discovered at a campsite.

The following information has been released so far.

Who: Gerald Michael Bullinger (Mike)

Age: 60 Year-Old Male

Hair: Grey

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6’ 01”

Weight: 240 pounds

Last seen wearing a ball cap

If you have any information or have seen him, call Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch – Number is NOT for requests for information.

We will release information as it becomes available however, it is an ongoing investigation.

Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the National Park Service, US Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Teton County Wyoming Emergency Management are conducting an investigation regarding a triple homicide that occurred early June in Caldwell, Idaho.

An abandoned vehicle registered to one of the deceased homicide victims was recently located and searched in a remote campground on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the boundary with Grand Teton National Park. It is believed the vehicle may have been in the area since mid June.

All of the agencies are working in cooperation to patrol the area in search of the suspect, including the use of cadaver dogs. The suspect, Gerald M. Bullinger, is believed to be armed and possibly dangerous.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office by calling or texting 911 or 307.733.2331.

Everyone is reminded to be aware of your surroundings. If you see something, say something. Be thorough with your security and protection activities.