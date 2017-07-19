Semi Fire Near Green River Reroutes Traffic

GREEN RIVER — An early morning fire destroyed a semi tractor headed west bound on I-80 at mm 81 early this morning.

The call came in at about 4:35 am for a semi on fire. Green River Fire Department., Sweetwater County Fire Department, and the Granger Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Quick work by the Green River Fire Department saved the trailer from the fully engulfed semi-tractor which was a total loss.

The semi was hauling household appliances.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office immediately closed the westbound lanes of I-80 for about an hour assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WYDOT and the Green River Police Dept.

Traffic was rerouted onto the frontage roads.

The cause is unknown at this time and no one was injured.