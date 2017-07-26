Trooper’s Vehicle Struck During Traffic Stop Near Casper

CASPER — On July 25th, 2017, a trooper’s vehicle was involved in a collision on Highway 258 near Casper, Wyoming. Around 8:20 p.m., a Trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol was stopped out with another vehicle around milepost nine when his vehicle was struck. The collision then caused the Trooper’s vehicle to collide with the back of the vehicle he was stopped out with. The Trooper was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash and wasn’t injured.

Wyoming Statute 31-5-224 states when an authorized emergency vehicle making use of any visual signals is parked, the driver of every other vehicle, as soon as it is safe:

When driving on an interstate highway or other highways with two (2) or more lanes traveling in the direction of the emergency vehicle, shall merge into the lane farthest from the emergency vehicle, except when otherwise directed by a police officer.

When driving on a two (2) lane road, shall slow to a speed that is twenty (20) miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, except when otherwise directed by a police officer.

A violation of this law can result in a $235 citation.

Wyoming has had a Slow Down / Move Over law in place since 2001.

All further media inquiries are being directed to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office as they are the investigating agency of the crash.