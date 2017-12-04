Vehicle Fire Has I-80 Westbound Closed At The 146

PATRICK DRAW — According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire near Patrick Draw at milepost 146 has all westbound lanes blocked. Expect delays.
