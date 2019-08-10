Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCDANIEL, PHILLIP

Age: 39 
Address: STOCKTON, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-09 
Arresting Agency: NWS

AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-09 
Released: 2019-08-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4835, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

YOUNGBLOOD, JEREMIAH

Age: 37 
Address: TOPEKA, KS
Booking: 2019-08-09 
Released: 2019-08-10
Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO

GRISSOM, CHARLES

Age: 30
Booking: 2019-08-09 
Released: 2019-08-10
Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO

TURNER, JOSHUA

Age: 29
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-10
Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO

FLUCKIGER, JODY LEE

Age: 39 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-09 
Released: 2019-08-09
Type: PRE-TRIALArresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4839, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court

