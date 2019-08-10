Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MCDANIEL, PHILLIP
Age: 39
Address: STOCKTON, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-08-09
Arresting Agency: NWS
AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4835, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
YOUNGBLOOD, JEREMIAH
Age: 37
Address: TOPEKA, KS
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-10
Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO
GRISSOM, CHARLES
Age: 30
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-10
Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO
TURNER, JOSHUA
Age: 29
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-10
Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO
FLUCKIGER, JODY LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-09
Released: 2019-08-09
Type: PRE-TRIALArresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4839, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
