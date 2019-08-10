Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCDANIEL, PHILLIP

Age: 39

Address: STOCKTON, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-08-09

Arresting Agency: NWS

AHENAKEW, BING AUSTIN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-09

Released: 2019-08-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4835, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



YOUNGBLOOD, JEREMIAH

Age: 37

Address: TOPEKA, KS

Booking: 2019-08-09

Released: 2019-08-10

Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO

GRISSOM, CHARLES

Age: 30

Booking: 2019-08-09

Released: 2019-08-10

Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO

TURNER, JOSHUA

Age: 29

Booking: 2019-08-09

Released: 2019-08-10

Type:Arresting Agency: SCSO

FLUCKIGER, JODY LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-08-09

Released: 2019-08-09

Type: PRE-TRIALArresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4839, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: