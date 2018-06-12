Greater Little Mountain Coalition Hosts Public Events to Highlight Activities on Public Lands

GREEN RIVER– The Greater Little Mountain Coalition made up of several sportsmen, conservation groups in Southwest Wyoming will be hosting an Open House BBQ from 5 to 7 pm on June 19 at the Muley Fanatic Foundation Headquarters, in the Mansface Plaza in Green River.

“This BBQ is a way for the Coalition to have conversations with the public, decision makers, and Coalition members about important public land management processes and current activities taking place on-the-ground.

“There are opportunities for voicing your opinion and that local voice is needed,” says Josh Coursey, CEO and President of Muley Fanatic Foundation.



Decisions to be Made for 522,000 Acres Within Little Mountain Area

With the BLM’s revision of 3.6 million acres as part of their Resource Management Plan, 522,000 acres within the Little Mountain area hang in the balance. In addition, a lease sale is taking place with parcels slated to be sold in the Little Mountain area through the proposed 4th quarter lease sale.

“A lease sale back in 2008 was the impetus for the Greater Little Mountain Coalition to be formed. The prized recreation and wildlife area is a local hot spot that after working a long week folks like to unwind and enjoy this home place – Little Mountain, Pine Mountain, Trout Creek, Red Creek, and Miller Mountain are where we go,” says Craig Thompson, Western Wyoming Community College Professor Emeritus.

The Coalition wants its members and the public to be involved in decisions being made for this area. The BBQ is an avenue for conversations to begin, again being held from 5 to 7 pm on June 19.



Aerial Flight and Ground Tour to Take Place June 20

Two additional events are taking place the next day on June 20, including an aerial flight and a ground tour. All BBQ attendees will be entered in for a chance for three individuals to participate in the aerial tour – an exciting opportunity to see the Greater Little Mountain Area from the air.

The ground tour is an opportunity for folks to see habitat improvement projects that have collectively brought over $5 million to the ground enhancing the quality of the land and water.

The Coalition asks the public to please join them for the BBQ on June 19, food hosted by Commerce Bank, to learn more about management activities taking place in the Greater Little Mountain Area.