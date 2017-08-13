Tiny House Comes to Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Adventure and travel photographer Andy Austin has been living the dream. Traveling between stunning outdoor meccas, taking photos of his adventures, and curling up each night in a beautiful tiny home on wheels.

Austin was the winner of the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s “Call of the WY” with a landing page on HGTV.com. You can check it out and enter to win your own outdoor adventure here. That’s also where you can view some of Austin’s incredible Wyoming travel photography.

When a Tiny House is an Upgrade

Believe it or not, a tiny house is an upgrade for Austin.

He’s been living out of his van and doing freelance photography full time for a little over a year.

Austin is from Montana originally. He played college football at the Montana State University.

“Afterwards, I decided to go to the non-traditional route and I’ve been living in a van for about a year and two months now. A tiny home was a massive mansion of an upgrade from that,” said Austin.

On the Tiny House Trail

His journey began in Cody, and later included Lander, Pinedale, and now Sweetwater County. His tiny house was parked overlooking Flaming Gorge at Firehole Campground.

“This area is the last stop on the tour for me,” said Austin. His adventures in Sweetwater County alone have included mountain biking, taking a side-by-side out to the sand dunes, lots of exploring the back roads without a plan, and even a Bush concert at Wyoming’s Big Show.

The entire trip has been a way to showcase areas of Wyoming that get a little less attention.

“We were able to introduce other areas of Wyoming that were more off the beaten path, undiscovered, but still easily accessible to these outdoor meccas and recreation hubs. We’ve been trying to introduce this amazing destination to a whole new audience,” said Media & Public Relations Manager Tia Troy, from the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

The tiny home was sourced from Good and Tiny, a company that makes tiny homes. It was decorated by Wyoming designer Shawn Rivett out of Casper. Rivett is an expert in sourcing Wyoming products and it wasn’t lost on Austin at all.

“He was able to bring the Wyoming flair to it. You’ve got the jackalope up on the wall,” said Austin. “I keep joking that I’m going to steal the jackalope, but at some point it’s not going to be a joke and I’m gonna take it.

Make sure to watch the video tour!

