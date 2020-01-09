10 RSHS Wrestlers Named in Week 2 Rankings

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team found several wrestlers named in this week’s Wyo Wrestling 4A rankings. The Tigers saw 10 total names on the week two wrestling rankings by Wyoming Wrestling.

Rock Springs will head to the Tournament of Champions this weekend at Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah.

Below are the rankings for the RSHS wrestling team provided by wyowrestling.com:

Rock Springs High School

​

​

106

5. J. Cochran

120

7. T. Henry

126

5. R. Davidson

132

2. Z. Vasquez

138

4. M. Yenney

152

2. C. Christiansen

170

5. L. Kettering

182

A. Walther

220

3. B. Mortensen

Heavyweight

2. A. Kelly