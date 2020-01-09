10 RSHS Wrestlers Named in Week 2 Rankings

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team found several wrestlers named in this week’s Wyo Wrestling 4A rankings. The Tigers saw 10 total names on the week two wrestling rankings by Wyoming Wrestling.
Rock Springs will head to the Tournament of Champions this weekend at Uintah High School in Vernal, Utah.
Below are the rankings for the RSHS wrestling team provided by wyowrestling.com:
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
106
5. J. Cochran
120
7. T. Henry
126
5. R. Davidson
132
2. Z. Vasquez
138
4. M. Yenney
152
2. C. Christiansen
170
5. L. Kettering
182
A. Walther
220
3. B. Mortensen
Heavyweight
2. A. Kelly