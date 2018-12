2018 Rock Springs High School Winter Sports Schedules

ROCK SPRINGS — High school winter sports began this week in Wyoming. Rock Springs high school will feature 28 total home events over the course of the winter sports season.

Here are the schedules for boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and wrestling.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

RSHS BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 6: RSHS vs Jackson Hole (Riverton/Central Wyoming College) @ 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: RSHS vs Laramie (Riverton Middle School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: RSHS vs Sheridan (Riverton Middle School) @ 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: Rawlins vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 14: Ben Lamond, UT vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 6 p.m.

Dec. 15: Thunder Basin vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 2:40 p.m.

Jan. 3: TBD Taco John’s Invitational (Cheyenne)

Jan. 4: TBD Taco John’s Invitational (Cheyenne)

Jan. 5: TBD Taco John’s Invitational (Cheyenne)

Jan. 12: Laramie vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School @ 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: Riverton vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School @ 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: Cody vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: RSHS vs Kelly Walsh (Kelly Walsh High School) @ 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: RSHS vs Green River (Green River High School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2: RSHS vs Evanston (Evanston High School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: Jackson Hole vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9: Star Valley vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: RSHS vs Riverton (Riverton High School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16: RSHS vs Cody (Cody High School) @ 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: Green River vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Kelly Walsh vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Mar. 2: TBD Regionals Tournament (Cody)

Mar. 7-9: TBD State Tournament (Casper)

RSHS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 6: RSHS vs Jackson Hole (Kelly Walsh High School) @ 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: RSHS vs Laramie (Natrona County High School) @ 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 8: RSHS vs Sheridan (Kelly Walsh High School) @ 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: Lyman vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 14: Rawlins vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:20 p.m.

Dec. 15: Pinedale vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:20 p.m.

Jan. 3: TBD Taco John’s Invitational (Cheyenne)

Jan. 4: TBD Taco John’s Invitational (Cheyenne)

Jan. 5: TBD Taco John’s Invitational (Cheyenne)

Jan. 12: Laramie vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School @ 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 18: Riverton vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School @ 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 19: Cody vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 26: RSHS vs Kelly Walsh (Kelly Walsh High School) @ 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 31: RSHS vs Green River (Green River High School) @ 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 2: RSHS vs Evanston (Evanston High School) @ 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 8: Jackson Hole vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 9: Star Valley vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 15: RSHS vs Riverton (Riverton High School) @ 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 16: RSHS vs Cody (Cody High School) @ 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 21: Green River vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 23: Kelly Walsh vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School) @ 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Mar. 2: TBD Regionals Tournament (Cody)

Mar. 7-9: TBD State Tournament (Casper)

RSHS BOYS SWIMMING

Dec. 7-8: TBD Invitational at Laramie

Dec. 14-15: TBD Invitational at Green River

Dec. 20: Rock Springs Invitational (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 28-29: TBD Inviational at Laramie

Jan. 4: Dual Meet at Green River @ 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 5: TBD Invitational at Lyman

Jan. 11: Rock Springs Invitational (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 18: Invitational at Lyman

Jan. 19: Invitational at Green River

Jan. 23: Dual Meet at Evanston @ 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 25-26: TBD Invitational at Campbell County

Jan. 30: Rock Springs Dual Meet vs Evanston (Rock Springs High School) @ 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 1-2: TBD Conference at Evanston

Feb. 14-16: TBD State Meet at Campbell County

RSHS WRESTLING

Dec. 7-9: TBD Invitational at Evanston

Dec. 11: TBD Dual at Star Valley

Dec. 14-15: TBD Dual at Weber

Dec. 18: TBD Dual at Uinta

Jan. 4-5: TBD Tournament at American Fork/Thoman Invitational at Green River

Jan. 8: TBD Riverton vs RSHS Dual (Rock Springs High School)

Jan. 11-12: TBD Tournament of Champions at Uinta

Jan. 16: TBD Evanston vs RSHS Dual (Rock Springs High School)

Jan. 18-19: TBD Tournament at Pocatello

Jan. 25-26: TBD Ron Thon Tournament at Riverton

Jan. 30: TBD Lyman, Mountain View vs RSHS (Rock Springs High School)

Feb. 2: TBD Evanston, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Laramie and Natrona

Feb. 7: TBD RSHS vs Green River Dual (Green River High School)

Feb. 15: TBD Regional Tournament (Rock Springs High School)

Feb. 21: TBD State Tournament at Casper