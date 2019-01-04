2018 Taco John’s Invite: Scores, Recaps and Updates

CHEYENNE — With winter break ending, high school winter sports are in full swing. This weekend both the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves basketball teams head to the 2018 Taco John’s Invite in Cheyenne.

Coverage of the tournament for both the Tigers and Wolves will be posted in here. Scores, recaps and any updates from the three-day event will be included in the coverage.

For tournament schedules check here for Rock Springs and Green River.

Check back regularly for updates.

Thursday, January 3:

RSHS VARSITY GIRLS:

Rock Springs 64 Cheyenne South 62 The Rock Springs Tigers squared off against the Cheyenne South Bison Thursday night. The game marked the first action of 2019 for both teams. Rock Springs’ defense held strong throughout most of the first half, forcing plenty of Bison turnovers. Brenli Jenkins recorded the first 13 of 15 points for Rock Springs. Cheyenne South cleaned up the sloppy play and made several big shots to give the Bison a 31-19 lead at halftime. The lead grew to a comfortable 17-point advantage for the Bison. Cheyenne South struggled to take care of the ball which gave the Tigers extra possessions. A late fourth quarter comeback led by Payton Reese and Jenkins cut the deficit to four points with 2:32 left in the game. Rock Springs completed the comeback and tied the game 53-53 with 1:12 left and forced the game into overtime. In overtime the Tigers were able to capture a five point lead with 50 seconds left, however, South tied the game quickly leaving just 11 seconds on the clock. A pair of free throws by Rock Springs proved enough to secure the comeback victory for the Tigers 64-62. The Lady Tigers take on Cheyenne East Friday night at 6:30 p.m.



RSHS VARSITY BOYS:

Rock Springs 51 Cheyenne South 38 The Tigers and Bison started off slow throughout the first quarter as a total of 11 points between the two teams would be scored. A last second three-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave Cheyenne South a 7-4 lead over Rock Springs. Justis Reese opened up the second quarter with back to back three-pointers to take the lead for the Tigers. Both teams found rhythm and battled back and fourth. Rock Springs was able to capitalize on free throws in the second quarter. The Bison only had three players score as Cheyenne South was the favorite in the first half with a close score of 22-19. Rock Springs put together a solid third quarter of play. The defense held the Bison to only eight points in the quarter and scored 15 points to take a four point lead over Cheyenne South. The Bison allowed the Tigers to go on a 9-2 run to begin the fourth quarter giving Rock Springs a nine point lead. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the game was Rock Springs’ ability to close out the game. The Tigers gained a 10 point lead midway through the fourth and maintained that lead throughout the remainder of the game. The Tigers also only had two fouls in the second half. Rock Springs improved to 1-0 in the tournament and will play Cheyenne East Friday night at 8:00 p.m.



GRHS VARSITY GIRLS:

Green River 43 Laramie 56 Head coach Rick Carroll recorded his 650th career game against Laramie on Thursday night. The Wolves defense came to play throughout the first half, giving Laramie trouble when it came to ball control. The first quarter ended closely 14-13 in favor of the Lady Plainsmen. Green River would respond with an 8-2 run, putting them up by five. Laramie strung together their own 12-2 run to end the half with a 28-23 lead over Green River. Laramie exploded in the fourth quarter with another 12-0 spurt for the Plainsmen offense. The Wolves simply failed to slow down Laramie’s consistent play throughout the game which ultimately led to the 56-43 loss. Green River drops to 5-3 on the season. The Lady Wolves will take on Cheyenne Central Friday night at 6:30 p.m.



GRHS VARSITY BOYS: