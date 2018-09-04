Local Residents Donate Generously at SWCLC Labor Day Picnic

ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council delivered around 750 pounds of food and over $400 in cash to the Rock Springs Food bank on today.

The donations were collected throughout the afternoon during the annual Labor Day Picnic at Crossroads Park in Rock Springs yesterday.

“We had a very good turnout at the picnic. It was enjoyable to spend the day visiting with friends and co-workers as we celebrated Labor Day,” said SWCLC President Monte Morlock

” I want to give a special Thank You to Commerce Bank.” Morlock continued, “They provided the use of their awesome grill as well as all the burgers and hot dogs. We really appreciate their generosity.”

Morlock also thanked all the people who donated to the food drive.

“Our members understand the value of the good jobs we have here in Southwest Wyoming. They are always generous and thoughtful of those in need,” he said.

The Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council represents eighteen local unions and thousands of workers in southwestern Wyoming.

Through the state AFL-CIO and local unions the council educates the public on workers’ rights and issues.

It also helps provide equal pay for working men and women, advocates for a voice and dignity in the workplace and for a safe working environment.