Cowgirl Golf to Host Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team travels to Palm Desert, California this weekend to host the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate. The tournament will be held at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif., and runs Saturday and Sunday.

“We always look forward to hosting at such a fantastic property in the Classic Club,” head coach Josey Stender said. “Our expectations as a team do not change going into this event, however, the program feels a real sense of ownership and pride when we host. The team has been working very hard over the last week and for us to be successful it will be about adjusting to the different course conditions.”

This weekend’s tournament is set up on the 6,097-yard, par-72 course at the Classic Club. Play is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. PT on Saturday morning with 36 holes of play. The final round is set for 7:30 a.m. PT on Sunday. Both days include shotgun starts.

The Cowgirl lineup features for the weekend includes Megan Knadler, Erin Sargent, Sarah Hankins, Kaylee Knadler and Caitlyn Skavdahl. Cowgirl freshmen Michelle Nguyen, Samantha Hui, and Cristiana Ciasca will each compete as individuals.

Wyoming is coming off their season opener at the Ptarmigan CSU Ram Classic in Fort Collins, Colo. Megan Knadler tied her career-low single-round score to take 13th individually. Knadler saved her best round of the week for last with a 2-under 70 to wrap up the event in a tie for 13th with a 4-over, a 54-hole total of 220 (76-74-70). The Cowgirls as a team finished 13th at 54-over for the week.

“Megan had an excellent start to her senior campaign and along with the other returners,” Stender said. “They know what to expect and are craving a good tournament.”

Live scoring will be provided throughout the weekend on golfstat.com.