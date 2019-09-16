3rd Annual Veterans Freedom Race – 5k and 10k Run/Walk

Date: November 9, 2019

November 9, 2019 Location: American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28

American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 Time: 9:30 am

Registration: Deadline is November 3

The 3rd Annual Veterans Freedom Race will be November 9, 2019. The Veterans Freedom Run/Walk recognizes those who have served the United States.

A special day for all those that have served our country for our Freedom.

All proceeds from the event will go to help provide food for our local veterans during the holiday season.

Both races will begin at 9:30 am and will be professionally timed. Races will start and finish at the American Legion Tom Whitmore, Post 28 on Center Street, along the Green River green belt. There will be a special flag presentation from the Green River Fire Department at the finish line. Medals will be given to the top 3 finishers of the 5k and 10k races, which will be presented by Miss Wyoming 2019 Jordan Hardman.



1 Mile: Starts at 11:00 am. We invite everyone and especially our Veterans and their families to be escorted by the Green River Girl Scouts. You will be led by the Boy Scouts Troop 312 Color Guard onto Flaming Gorge back to the American Legion.

All participating Veterans for the 1 -mile escort will receive a complimentary t-shirt while supplies last. (Register online at www.runnercard.com). All walkers/runners will receive a runner bag and a t-shirt prior to deadline. (Late registration will not guarantee a shirt or a bag).



This is a community event for all ages to enjoy. Registration deadline is November 3, 2019 online www.runnercard.com