4th Annual Community Baby Shower for Pregnant & Parenting Families

The 4th Annual Community Baby Shower for Pregnant & Parenting Families will be held Saturday, October 6th from 10am-1pm at Young at Heart Senior Center.

This FREE family event will feature local exhibitors representing health and safety organizations, child-focused businesses, and community groups.

The Shower will offer families the opportunity to connect with health and safety resources in our community to help give their new bundle of love a healthy, happy beginning.

🛍️ The first 50 attendees will receive a swag bag with goodies for new and expecting parents.

🎟️ Each attendee will also receive a ticket for one of our many great raffle prizes.

🎉 Plus, the Community Baby Shower will have fun activities for the whole family! Kids will enjoy multiple sensory tables, zumbini and a craft.

Exhibitors

Meet our exhibitors and find great resources for new parents and parents-to-be:

  • Castle Rock Medical Center
  • Child Developmental Center
  • Child Support Services of Wyoming
  • Children’s Dental Center
  • CLIMB Wyoming
  • Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming
  • McGruff Safe Kits
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
  • Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)
  • Parent’s as Teachers
  • Rock Springs Community Health Center
  • Rock Springs Fire Department
  • Rock Springs Police Department
  • Sweetwater County Community Nursing
  • Sweetwater County Library System
  • Sweetwater Medics
  • Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
  • Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund
  • WyHealth by OPTUM
  • Western Wyoming Family Health
  • YWCA Center for Families and Children

Door Prize and Giveaway Sponsors

Attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for new and expecting parents and be entered for a chance to win giveaway prizes. Participating businesses and organizations include:

Plus food and fun activities for the whole family!

  • Snacks will be provided by The Home Depot and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
  • Sensory tables will be provided by Parent’s as Teachers and the Child Developmental Center.
  • Zumbini provided by the Child Developmental Center  https://www.zumbini.com/

More Info

For more information contact Trista Cross at Sweetwater County Community Nursing

📞 (307) 922-5390

