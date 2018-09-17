The 4th Annual Community Baby Shower for Pregnant & Parenting Families will be held Saturday, October 6th from 10am-1pm at Young at Heart Senior Center.
This FREE family event will feature local exhibitors representing health and safety organizations, child-focused businesses, and community groups.
The Shower will offer families the opportunity to connect with health and safety resources in our community to help give their new bundle of love a healthy, happy beginning.
🛍️ The first 50 attendees will receive a swag bag with goodies for new and expecting parents.
🎟️ Each attendee will also receive a ticket for one of our many great raffle prizes.
🎉 Plus, the Community Baby Shower will have fun activities for the whole family! Kids will enjoy multiple sensory tables, zumbini and a craft.
Exhibitors
Meet our exhibitors and find great resources for new parents and parents-to-be:
- Castle Rock Medical Center
- Child Developmental Center
- Child Support Services of Wyoming
- Children’s Dental Center
- CLIMB Wyoming
- Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming
- McGruff Safe Kits
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)
- Parent’s as Teachers
- Rock Springs Community Health Center
- Rock Springs Fire Department
- Rock Springs Police Department
- Sweetwater County Community Nursing
- Sweetwater County Library System
- Sweetwater Medics
- Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
- Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund
- WyHealth by OPTUM
- Western Wyoming Family Health
- YWCA Center for Families and Children
Door Prize and Giveaway Sponsors
Attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for new and expecting parents and be entered for a chance to win giveaway prizes. Participating businesses and organizations include:
Plus food and fun activities for the whole family!
- Snacks will be provided by The Home Depot and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
- Sensory tables will be provided by Parent’s as Teachers and the Child Developmental Center.
- Zumbini provided by the Child Developmental Center https://www.zumbini.com/
More Info
For more information contact Trista Cross at Sweetwater County Community Nursing
