The 4th Annual Community Baby Shower for Pregnant & Parenting Families will be held Saturday, October 6th from 10am-1pm at Young at Heart Senior Center.

This FREE family event will feature local exhibitors representing health and safety organizations, child-focused businesses, and community groups.

The Shower will offer families the opportunity to connect with health and safety resources in our community to help give their new bundle of love a healthy, happy beginning.

.

🛍️ The first 50 attendees will receive a swag bag with goodies for new and expecting parents.

🎟️ Each attendee will also receive a ticket for one of our many great raffle prizes.

🎉 Plus, the Community Baby Shower will have fun activities for the whole family! Kids will enjoy multiple sensory tables, zumbini and a craft.

Exhibitors

Meet our exhibitors and find great resources for new parents and parents-to-be:

Castle Rock Medical Center

Child Developmental Center

Child Support Services of Wyoming

Children’s Dental Center

CLIMB Wyoming

Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming

McGruff Safe Kits

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS)

Parent’s as Teachers

Rock Springs Community Health Center

Rock Springs Fire Department

Rock Springs Police Department

Sweetwater County Community Nursing

Sweetwater County Library System

Sweetwater Medics

Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund

WyHealth by OPTUM

Western Wyoming Family Health

YWCA Center for Families and Children

Door Prize and Giveaway Sponsors

Attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for new and expecting parents and be entered for a chance to win giveaway prizes. Participating businesses and organizations include:

Plus food and fun activities for the whole family!

Snacks will be provided by The Home Depot and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Sensory tables will be provided by Parent’s as Teachers and the Child Developmental Center.

Zumbini provided by the Child Developmental Center https://www.zumbini.com/

More Info

For more information contact Trista Cross at Sweetwater County Community Nursing

📞 (307) 922-5390

