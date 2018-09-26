6 Facts You Might Not Know About Devils Tower

Devils Tower is one of the many sites in Wyoming that make it such a stunning and remarkable place to be.
Last week, a man broke a record at the historic landmark.
In recognition of the feat we’ve rounded up a few of the interesting facts that make the tower so unique.
1
Standing more than 12,650 ft in the air, Devils Tower is about as tall as 4 football fields.
It is thought that the tower emerged over time as the surrounding earth has eroded.
2
It was declared the very FIRST National Monument by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906.
Prior to this, Devils tower was coveted by many native tribes and honored as a sacred space.
3
The name never includes an apostrophe before the S.
When President Roosevelt prepared the documents declaring Devils tower the first ever national monument, he forgot to make the word Devil possessive.
The name is now and forever spelled Devils Tower- sans apostrophe.
4
Many Native tribes tell legends of the tower’s creation.
A popular one is that of the Lakota, who believe 2 girls prayed to escape a bear and were hoisted to safety as the tower emerged from the earth. The ridges that surround the tower are believed to be the claw marks left by the angry animal’s attempt to reach them.
5
Devils Tower was named in error following a misinterpretation by man who improperly translated a native american word.
The tower’s native name typically included references to a bear. In recent years there has been an attempt to pass legislation that would give the tower a name that honored native american tribes. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.
6
The oldest person to climb the tower is 91.
On September 23, 2018 Bill Weber became the oldest person to reach the tower’s summit. According to the Casper Star Tribune, the impressive feat took 16 hours to complete.
Honorable Mention
Devils Tower was the site of notable scenes in the 1977 science fiction film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
The film is credited with popularizing the monument and increasing tourism in the area.
Most people agree that Devils Tower is a beautifully unique landmark that you have to visit at least once.
