6th Annual Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Women for Wildlife LADIES’ Night Out

Are you ready ladies?

It’s time for the 6th Annual Sweetwater RMEF Women For WildLife on Saturday, September 7th, 2019.

The doors at the Santa Fe Trail Southwest Grill will open at 5:00 p.m. for this LADIES ONLY event.

What’s better than a night out with your besties helping raise funds for Wyoming’s wildlife and wild places?

This year’s theme promises to be the wildest, wackiest, craziest yet- SUPERHEROES!!! – We can’t wait to see the costumes!

WOMEN FOR WILDLIFE RAFFLE

The Women For Wildlife Raffle will allow the winner to choose from a great variety of prizes. 60 chances sold per round. $20 each. If there is enough interest we will do multiple rounds.

BASKET RAFFLE

One basket raffle winner will win Taurus Spectrum .380 and a strip of basket raffle tickets.

The Basket Raffle will draw lots of interest… everyone who brings a basket to donate will be entered into a drawing for a Taurus Spectrum .380 and a strip of basket raffle tickets (one of each per basket).

Basket Raffle tickets are $10/strip, 7/$50 or 15/$100.

MORE DETAILS

• We are switching things up this year, so watch for new games and raffles. The meal this year will feature PRIME RIB on the buffet, to give our Superheroes a super meal!



• Reserved tables are available for purchase. Single seatings are also available. Seating is limited, thus all reservations must be accompanied by payment.



• We are in need of HELP pulling this event together. –If you have some time and would like to help out, please call Lori at (307) 389-1034.

🎟 TICKET INFO

Single Attendee – $50



Reserved Table of 10 – $500



Basket Raffle Tickets Option #1 (7 for $50) – $50



Basket Raffle Tickets Option #2 (15 for $100) – $100



WFW Raffle Board Single Ticket – $20

QUESTIONS? Contact Laurie Feagler at (307) 389-1034.

LET’S GET TOGETHER FOR ELK COUNTRY!

