Attend Hospice of Sweetwater County’s Candlelight Vigil Service

Remember your loved ones with Hospice of Sweetwater County at their Candlelight Vigil on November 17, 2019.

All bereaved persons are invited to attend.

WHEN Sunday, November 17th

2PM

WHERE Park Hotel Banquet Room

19 Elk St. in Rock Springs

This year, people are asked to bring a photo of a deceased loved one for Hospice of Sweetwater County’s Memory Table.

A short workshop about grief and loss during the holiday season will precede the service.

*Light refreshments will be served.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.