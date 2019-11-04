A Family Tradition of Support for Actors’ Mission

ROCK SPRINGS — The Hokanson family and the Riley family, both from Rock Springs, have enjoyed a long association; and both families have been involved with the Actors’ Mission.

Rick Cozad is the President of the Board of the Actors Mission and two years ago, Rick’s wife Misty lost her cousin Kirsten Riley, a beloved member of the Actors’ Mission.

Kirsten’s brother, Clint Riley and mother Vicki, established the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund in her honor. Family members and friends continue to contribute to this fund that will pay for the Kirsten Riley Green Room with the completion of Actors’ Mission’s Blackbox Theatre on South Main Street in Rock Springs.

Recently, Mark and Jolene Hokansons gave a generous donation of $500 to the fund.