One Killed, Others Injured in a Crash South of Laramie

On January 20, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 403 on US Highway 287 south of Laramie. Around 10:23 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor-vehicle collision.

A 2002 Ford Explorer was stopped on US Highway 287 in the southbound lane, waiting to make a left turn onto Calvary Ranch Road. A southbound 2010 Chevrolet Colorado had started to slow down as it approached the stopped Ford Explorer. The driver of the Chevrolet noticed a southbound 2018 Honda Pilot approaching from behind and not slowing down. The driver of the Honda failed to notice the stopped vehicle until it was too late and entered the northbound lane of US Highway 287, colliding head-on with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 50-year-old Fort Collins, Colo., resident David W. Hanlon. Hanlon was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash. The front seat passenger has been identified as 46-year-old Fort Collins, Colo., resident Fiona K. Hollinshead. Hollinshead was wearing her seatbelt and transported by helicopter to Loveland, Colo., for her injuries. There were three juvenile passengers in the back of the Jeep who were transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 50-year-old Laramie resident Martha Doyle. Doyle was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. There were two juvenile passengers in the back seat of the Honda and transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 33-year-old Laramie resident Phillip J. Black. Black was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in the Ford has been identified as 67-year-old Laramie resident Susan Black. Black was wearing her seatbelt and transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 25-year-old Rock Springs resident Kyler Yerkovich. Yerkovich was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash.

Speed, cell phone use, and driver inattention on the part of Doyle are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the third fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to nine in 2019, one in 2018, and two in 2017 to date.

