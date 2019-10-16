Access to a Section of Grant Street to be Closed Thursday Morning for Signal Pole Work

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Grant Street between North Center Street and A Street for a few hours on Thursday morning to set the arms on the signal poles at the traffic light.

Crews will wait until after the morning commuting hours to do the work, in order to avoid affecting bus routes. Work will begin roughly around 9 am and last for 2-3 hours. During this time, drivers could see lane reductions on North Center Street, restrictions on turning movements and possible delays and congestion.

North Center Street will be through traffic only and access to A Street and the Grant Street connector will be restricted during that time.

The project was awarded to Casper Electric, Inc in January. All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.