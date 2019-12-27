Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Atlanta, Shazam & Molly

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society, which is North of Rock Springs. Stop by and meet them today!

Atlanta

Hi there! My name is Atlanta. I’m a five-month-old white kitten with gray and orange spots. I’m shy and timid at first, but once you hold and pet me, I start to snuggle right in and purr. I like to cuddle and curl up in a ball to take naps at the Red Desert Humane Society. I will be getting spayed next week, which I hope goes well. I can’t wait to find a forever home!

Shazam

Hello! My name is Shazam and I can’t wait to become part of your family! I am a pretty laid back five-month-old kitten. I am white with orange spots. I have already been neutered and I like hanging out with the other kittens at the Red Desert Humane Society, but if you come and take me home, I will be your best friend!

Molly

Hello there! My name is Molly. I get a lot of compliments on just how beautiful my eyes are. I’m a five-year-old cat that’s extremely independent. I like to be pet and snuggled when I want attention, but otherwise I am fine doing my own thing. I am shy and even a little bit skittish at first, but then I’ll warm up to you. I have already been spayed and I’m just waiting to find the right owner to handle my “cattitude.”

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
