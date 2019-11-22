Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Carol, Ruger, & Kida

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Shelter. Stop by and meet them today!

Carol Hi there! I’m Carol, a young adult female kitty. I’m super sweet and I love people. If you have kids, even better! I love kiddos. When it comes to other cats, well, I’d prefer to be the only kitty in your life. I was recently spayed, so I’m all ready to move in with you. What are you waiting for? Come and meet me! I’m already excited to see you.

Ruger Hello! I’m Ruger, a three-year-old male Labrador/Pit Bull mix. I’m a playful boy, but I’m well behaved. I love to play in the water, and I enjoy being outdoors. I would be more than thrilled to go on every outing in nature with you. Adventures? Yes, please! I’m sweet and I get along with all people no matter their age, cats, and most dogs. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots. I listen well and follow commands. I just want to make my people happy. I really can’t wait to meet you!

Kida Hey! I’m Kida, a young adult female cat. I’m litter box trained and very well behaved. I’m a super sweet girl, and I get along well with all kids and other cats. I came to the Green River Animal Shelter with my kittens, and since then, I’ve fostered another litter of kittens. Now that all my babies have been adopted out, I’m ready to find my forever home too. Are you my new family? I sure hope so!

