Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ivy, Kiki, & Angel

By
Olivia Kennah
-
220
Views

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Ivy

Hi there! I’m Ivy, a six-year-old female cat. I’m very sweet and friendly. I get along well with other cats and I love people. I’m up to date on my shots and I’m spayed. I do have a sensitive stomach, so I need a special diet. Beyond that, I’m pretty low maintenance and I just know I’ll fit right in with you!

Kiki

Hey, I’m Kiki! I’m a five-year-old female cat. I’m super sweet but I’m quite shy. I get scared easily and it takes me a little while to warm up to people. However, once I’m comfortable, I’m just a sweetheart who loves attention and cuddles. Plus, I get along well with other cats! I’m up to date on my shots and I’m spayed. I can’t wait to be your new best friend!

Angel

Hello, Angel here! I’m a 10-year-old senior female cat. I’m very sweet and very cuddly. I’m what you could call a “Velcro” cat because I just want to be with you all the time. I don’t mind other cats, but I’m definitely a people kitty. I do have some special needs that you can call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 for more information. I can promise you, I’ll love you from the moment we meet.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR