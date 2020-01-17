Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Ivy, Kiki, & Angel

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Ivy Hi there! I’m Ivy, a six-year-old female cat. I’m very sweet and friendly. I get along well with other cats and I love people. I’m up to date on my shots and I’m spayed. I do have a sensitive stomach, so I need a special diet. Beyond that, I’m pretty low maintenance and I just know I’ll fit right in with you!

Kiki Hey, I’m Kiki! I’m a five-year-old female cat. I’m super sweet but I’m quite shy. I get scared easily and it takes me a little while to warm up to people. However, once I’m comfortable, I’m just a sweetheart who loves attention and cuddles. Plus, I get along well with other cats! I’m up to date on my shots and I’m spayed. I can’t wait to be your new best friend!

Angel Hello, Angel here! I’m a 10-year-old senior female cat. I’m very sweet and very cuddly. I’m what you could call a “Velcro” cat because I just want to be with you all the time. I don’t mind other cats, but I’m definitely a people kitty. I do have some special needs that you can call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 for more information. I can promise you, I’ll love you from the moment we meet.

